PCG Foils Smuggling Bid Of Betel Nuts, Iranian Diesel

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 11:15 PM

PCG foils smuggling bid of betel nuts, Iranian diesel

The Pakistan Coast Guards foiled smuggling bid of huge quantity of betel buts, Iranian diesel and other items and arrested number of outlaws in a month

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Coast Guards foiled smuggling bid of huge quantity of betel buts, Iranian diesel and other items and arrested number of outlaws in a month.

According to a news release issued on Thursday, the PCG checked various vehicles near Naka Khari check post and Winder (Balochistan) and recovered 34,394 kg of betel nuts, 45 tonnes of fluorite stones. As many as 17 accused were also arrested.

In another operation, the PCG foiled the smuggling of 91 tyres, 16 bags of China Salt and non-customs paid Land Cruisers from Naka Khari check post while the accused fled taking advantage of the darkness of the night.

During another operation in the open sea in Gwadar, the PCG seized 18,000 liters of Iranian diesel concealed in the secret compartments of a fishing boat.

During an operation in Jeevani25 migrants, including one Nigerian, were arrested, all of whom were trying to enter Pakistan illegally. After preliminary investigations, all arrested were handed over to FIA authorities.

The approximate value of seizure is over Rs. 100 million. Further legal proceedings are underway.

