PCG foils smuggling bid of foreign brand liquor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Coast Guards foiled a smuggling bid of foreign brand liquor from open sea near Ibrahim Hyderi area.

Acting on a tip off the PCG marine patrolling teams checked a suspicious boat and recovered 2872 bottles of foreign brand liquor which were to be smuggled up country, said a news release issued here on Wednesday.

The approximate value of seized liquor is Rs. 20 million. Further investigations are underway.