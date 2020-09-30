UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PCG Foils Smuggling Bid Of Foreign Brand Liquor

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 03:00 PM

PCG foils smuggling bid of foreign brand liquor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Coast Guards foiled a smuggling bid of foreign brand liquor from open sea near Ibrahim Hyderi area.

Acting on a tip off the PCG marine patrolling teams checked a suspicious boat and recovered 2872 bottles of foreign brand liquor which were to be smuggled up country, said a news release issued here on Wednesday.

The approximate value of seized liquor is Rs. 20 million. Further investigations are underway.

Related Topics

Pakistan From Million

Recent Stories

Govt to take decision for restoration of students ..

5 minutes ago

Beijing Strongly Opposes US Presidential Candidate ..

6 minutes ago

Sajjad Pervez elected PCMEA chairman unopposed

6 minutes ago

Crime control meeting in district Khushab

6 minutes ago

UK resumes US beef exports after two-decade ban li ..

6 minutes ago

The rise and fall of Super Rugby, in six stages

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.