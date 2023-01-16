PCG foils smuggling bid of huge quantity drugs

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) on Monday claimed to have seized a huge quantity of drugs from Balochistan.

According to a news release, the PCG acting on a intelligence information enhanced checking in Pasu area, intercepted a suspicious vehicle.

After a short chase by a PCG team, the driver and his other accomplices left the vehicle and fled away. The team during the checking of vehicle recovered 1500 kilograms of fine quality hashish. The approximated value of the seized drugs in the international market was estimated to be $95.55.

Further investigations were underway.