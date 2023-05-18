UrduPoint.com

PCG Foils Smuggling Bid Of Huge Quantity Drugs

Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2023 | 11:50 AM

PCG foils smuggling bid of huge quantity drugs

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Coast Guards foiled a smuggling bid for a huge quantity of drugs from Balochistan.

According to a news release issued on Thursday, the PCG on a tip recovered 680kg of fine-quality hashish dumped near Ormara, Balochistan.

The approximate value of the seized drugs in the international market was 11.34 million Dollars.

The seized drugs were to be smuggled through the sea route. Coast Guards had initiated the search to apprehend the involved accused.

