PCG Foils Smuggling Bid Of Huge Quantity Drugs

Umer Jamshaid Published October 16, 2023 | 07:24 PM

PCG foils smuggling bid of huge quantity drugs

The Pakistan Coast Guards on Monday foiled a smuggling bid of drugs in large quantity from a sea route in Jeewani area, Balochistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) The Pakistan Coast Guards on Monday foiled a smuggling bid of drugs in large quantity from a sea route in Jeewani area, Balochistan.

A spokesman said that a PCG boat had spotted a suspicious speedy boat near Jeewani.

The PCG boat chased and when the accused noticed PCG boat approaching, they abandoned the boat at the shore of Jeewani and fled away.

The PCG team during the checking, recovered 833kg fine quality hashish and 42kg ice. The approximate value of the seized drugs in the international market was 20.86 million Dollars.

Further investigations were underway.

