PCG Foils Smuggling Bid Of Huge Quantity Of Drugs

Sumaira FH 26 seconds ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 03:30 PM

PCG foils smuggling bid of huge quantity of drugs

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Coast Guards foiled a smuggling bid of huge quantity of narcotics in Balochistan.

According to a news release, the PCG officials acting on a tip off recovered 824 kg of hashish from a nullah in Shaadi Kor area near Pasni. The seized drugs was said to be smuggled abroad.

The approximate value of the seized drugs is Rs. 4405.10 million. Further investigations are underway.

