PCG marks 55th Defense Day with due solemnity, reverence

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) marked the 55th Defence Day with due solemnity and reverence.

The day was observed to commemorate supreme sacrifices of Armed Forces, martyrs and national heroes who stood against the aggressor and numerically superior enemy with unprecedented display of unity and resolve during 1965 Indo-Pak War.

The day dawned with special prayers offered in all mosques for progress, integrity and prosperity of the country and particularly for the success of Kashmir struggle, expressing solidarity with the people of Kashmir. Quran Khwani was held for eternal peace of martyrs of the 1965 war. Wreath laying ceremonies and Fateha Khawani were also held at martyrs memorials besides flag hoisting ceremonies at all Pakistan Coast Guards units and establishments.

Commanding Officers of all units addressed special gatherings of officers and men and highlighted significance of the day.

Other activities of the day included various colourful sports activities and declamation / quiz / national songs competitions. Moreover, Defence Day Boats Race was held from Monora to Keamari at Marine Wing in which number of boats participated.

Director General of Pakistan Coast Guards, Brigadier Saqib Qamar graced the occasion as Chief Guest of Defence Day Boat Race.

At the end of boat race, all fisherman appreciated the event and said that such activities should continue to be in future.