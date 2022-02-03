UrduPoint.com

PCG Organizes Seminar On Marine Ecosystem, Conservation

Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2022 | 07:26 PM

PCG organizes seminar on marine ecosystem, conservation

A day long seminar on marine ecosystem and conservation on Thursday was organized by Pakistan Coast Guard (PCG) at Lasbela University of Agriculture, Water and Marine Sciences Othal

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :A day long seminar on marine ecosystem and conservation on Thursday was organized by Pakistan Coast Guard (PCG) at Lasbela University of Agriculture, Water and Marine Sciences Othal.

The chief guest of the seminar was Brigadier Amjad Hanif, Director General PCG, said a news release issued here.

Addressing the seminar, the Director General PCG said the marine ecosystem provided a lot of resources which were beneficial for the society.

He said a significant portion of the world's population depends on oceans and beaches for survival and well-being.

Brigadier Amjad Hanif said a healthy marine ecosystem was important to society because it provided food security, food for livestock, raw materials for medicine, coastal erosion and natural defense against floods.

The DG also appreciated cooperation of Lasbela University of Agriculture, Water and Marine Sciences, Othal and Marine Science Department, Karachi University for organizing the seminar.

He reiterated that PCG would continue to do its utmost to protect the marine ecosystem and its environment.

Other speakers of the seminar emphasized that a healthy marine ecosystem played an important role in our society which was very important for the development of the country so that future generations could lead a prosperous life.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Water Agriculture Lead Lasbela Karachi University

Recent Stories

Three accused arrested for burning man

Three accused arrested for burning man

47 seconds ago
 Hyderabad police found a dead body

Hyderabad police found a dead body

48 seconds ago
 Hashim Jawan Bakht praises Islamia Uni achievement ..

Hashim Jawan Bakht praises Islamia Uni achievements in higher education

50 seconds ago
 Greek ex-president Sartzetakis dies at 92

Greek ex-president Sartzetakis dies at 92

53 seconds ago
 DC orders crackdown against Atta Chakis overchargi ..

DC orders crackdown against Atta Chakis overcharging flour prices

2 minutes ago
 South-South cooperation key to overcoming pandemic ..

South-South cooperation key to overcoming pandemic challenges: Amb. Munir Akram

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>