PCG organizes seminar on marine ecosystem, conservation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :A day long seminar on marine ecosystem and conservation on Thursday was organized by Pakistan Coast Guard (PCG) at Lasbela University of Agriculture, Water and Marine Sciences Othal.

The chief guest of the seminar was Brigadier Amjad Hanif, Director General PCG, said a news release issued here.

Addressing the seminar, the Director General PCG said the marine ecosystem provided a lot of resources which were beneficial for the society.

He said a significant portion of the world's population depends on oceans and beaches for survival and well-being.

Brigadier Amjad Hanif said a healthy marine ecosystem was important to society because it provided food security, food for livestock, raw materials for medicine, coastal erosion and natural defense against floods.

The DG also appreciated cooperation of Lasbela University of Agriculture, Water and Marine Sciences, Othal and Marine Science Department, Karachi University for organizing the seminar.

He reiterated that PCG would continue to do its utmost to protect the marine ecosystem and its environment.

Other speakers of the seminar emphasized that a healthy marine ecosystem played an important role in our society which was very important for the development of the country so that future generations could lead a prosperous life.