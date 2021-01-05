UrduPoint.com
PCG Recover 8644 Kg Betel Nuts, Arrest 10 Accused: PCG's Spokesperson

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 06:30 PM

PCG recover 8644 Kg betel nuts, arrest 10 accused: PCG's Spokesperson

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) have recovered 8644 kilograms of betel nuts, 13900 liters of illegal diesel, impounded two trucks and seven vans and arrested 10 accused in different actions.

The PCG recovered 7.20 kilograms of high-quality hashish from a passenger coach at the Naka Khari check post near Winder Balochistan, said a statement on Tuesday.

The PCG also recovered 4035 kilograms of foreign cloth, 372 sticks of foreign cigarettes, 128 packets of Indian Gutka, and miscellaneous items during the search of various vehicles.

Over 1070 kilograms of betel nuts, 128 packets of Indian Gutka were recovered from a truck while one accused was arrested at Naka Khari check post.

Two accused were arrested and 7,574 kilograms of betel nuts were recovered during a search of a truck at Super Highway Karachi.

Seven persons were arrested and 13,900 liters of illegal diesel were seized during patrolling in the Jeevani area of Balochistan.

