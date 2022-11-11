UrduPoint.com

PCG Recovers 900 Kg Narcotics In Pasni

Published November 11, 2022

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Coast Guard (PCG) recovered 900 kg hashish at Shadicore near Pasni area of Balochistan on Friday.

According to PCG spokesman, on the special directive of Director General of PCG Brigadier Ghulam, PCG personnel conducted a search operation in the area of Shadicore and recovered 900 kg of narcotics, hidden in the mountain area by unknown smugglers.

The spokesman said these narcotics were smuggled into the country by unknown smugglers, later foiled by personnel of PCG and added that PCG personnel were taking strict measures to prevent narcotics smugglers in the interest of youth health.

