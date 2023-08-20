PCG recovers huge quantity of drugs dumped underground

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) seized a large quantity of drugs worth millions from Balochistan.

According to spokesman for PCG on Sunday, the PCG on a tip off recovered 1488kg fine quality hashish dumped under ground.

The seized drugs were reportedly to be smuggled abroad via sea route.

Approximated value of the recovered drugs in the international market was 24.83 million Dollars. The PCG had initiated the legal proceedings.