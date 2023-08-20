Open Menu

PCG Recovers Huge Quantity Of Drugs Dumped Underground

Sumaira FH Published August 20, 2023 | 06:30 PM

PCG recovers huge quantity of drugs dumped underground

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) seized a large quantity of drugs worth millions from Balochistan.

According to spokesman for PCG on Sunday, the PCG on a tip off recovered 1488kg fine quality hashish dumped under ground.

The seized drugs were reportedly to be smuggled abroad via sea route.

Approximated value of the recovered drugs in the international market was 24.83 million Dollars. The PCG had initiated the legal proceedings.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Drugs Fine Sunday Market From Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Youth Council organises Youth Circle to disc ..

Dubai Youth Council organises Youth Circle to discuss vital sustainability issue ..

32 minutes ago
 Head of Ethiopian community commends depth of Emir ..

Head of Ethiopian community commends depth of Emirati-Ethiopian friendship, coop ..

2 hours ago
 Messi magic lifts Inter Miami to Leagues Cup title

Messi magic lifts Inter Miami to Leagues Cup title

2 hours ago
 UAE Field Hospital in Chad, a new milestone in UAE ..

UAE Field Hospital in Chad, a new milestone in UAE&#039;s bright record of givin ..

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on he ..

UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on her country&#039;s National Day

5 hours ago
 DP World teams up with Dubai Cares to get 7,000 ch ..

DP World teams up with Dubai Cares to get 7,000 children ready for school

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 August 2023

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2023

9 hours ago
 Bellingham leads Real Madrid to victory over UD Al ..

Bellingham leads Real Madrid to victory over UD Almería in LaLiga

17 hours ago
 Sassui Palijo demands for holding General electio ..

Sassui Palijo demands for holding General elections on time

19 hours ago
 Female ASPs to perform duties in Jaranwala: Inspec ..

Female ASPs to perform duties in Jaranwala: Inspector General (IG) Police Punjab ..

19 hours ago
 Two active terrorists killed in Khyber district op ..

Two active terrorists killed in Khyber district operation: ISPR

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan