PCG Recovers Huge Quantity Of Drugs From Empty House In Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi Published June 26, 2023 | 02:40 PM

PCG recovers huge quantity of drugs from empty house in Balochistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) seized a huge quantity of drugs from an empty house near Balochistan border.

According to a news release on Monday, the PCG on a tip off conducted an operation in Kapkapar, border area Balochistan border.

During the operation, the PCG recovered 5166kg hashish, 274kg crystal (ice) and 53kg heroin from an empty house. The approximated value of the seized drugs in the international market was Rs. 136 million Dollars.

The PCG had taken the drugs into custody and legal proceedings had been initiated.

