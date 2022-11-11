UrduPoint.com

PCG Recovers Huge Quantity Of Drugs From Shadi Kaur

Faizan Hashmi Published November 11, 2022 | 05:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) seized a huge quantity of drugs worth million Dollars dumped underground in Shadi Kaur, Balochistan.

According to a news release on Friday, the PCG received an intelligence about smuggling of huge quantity illicit items from Shadi Kaur, Balochistan following which the PCG Director General Brigadier Ghulam Abbas directed the concerned area commander to enhance checking in his jurisdiction and to conduct search operations.

Subsequently, during the search operation the PCG recovered 900kg hashish dumped in mountainous area of Shadi Kaur, Balochistan. The approximated value of the seized drugs in the international market was 57.330 million dollars.

Pakistan Balochistan Drugs

More Stories From Pakistan

