PCG Recovers Rs.3638.72 Mln Narcotics

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 05:30 PM

PCG recovers Rs.3638.72 mln narcotics

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) seized narcotics worth Rs.3638.72 million from Pasni area in Balochistan province.

It was revealed by the statement issued here on Sunday.

The PCG launched a search operation by acting on a tip-off regarding smuggling of drugs to some foreign countries from Pakistan.

During the operation, fine quality hashish was seized from Behram Goli area in Pasni which was hidden in the mountains.

The seized hashish was about 2,192 kg in weight.

More Stories From Pakistan

