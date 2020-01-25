PCG seizes 211360 liters diesel, 9365 Kgs betel nuts,other items

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) have arrested seven suspects and seized 211360 liters diesel, 9365kilograms betel nuts, five kilograms hashish and other contraband items having approximate worth in the market Rs 124 millions at Naka Khari check post on RCD Highway near Windar and Badoak area of Pasni - Balochistan.

The PCG officials seized the diesel and other items on credible information from intelligence resources about the smuggling of diesel, betel nuts and contraband items during checking in the preceding week, said a PCG spokesman on Saturday.

The PCG officials recovered 80,000 liters of diesel from different boats and arrested seven alleged smugglers from open sea at Gwadar.

They recovered 56,360 liters of diesel from different trucks which were coming from Balochistan to Karachi and arrested two accused at Naka Khari Check Post - Windar.

The PCG officials spotted a suspicious passenger coach at Naka Khari Check Post while on searching they recovered around five kilograms of fine quality of Hashish and arrested one accused.

Around 2,195 crates Apple Irani, 583 crates Pomegranate and 886 Crates Kiwi Fruit Irani have been recovered from different vehicles during routine checking at Naka Khari check post.

The PCG mobile patrol team recovered approximate 25,000 liters of diesel in general area of Badoak at Pasni.

The PCG official recovered 9,365 kilograms betel nuts, 36 tyres, 59 bags China salt, 410 packets Naswar, 395 packets Indian Gutka, 606 dozen padlock, 216 dozen soaps, 83 dozens perfume, 72 thermos, two drums menthol, 1908 body spray, 50 hair cutting machines, 280 packets of skin powder, 1085 sticks of cigarette from different vehicles and 50,000 liters diesel being under grab of white spirit during checking at Naka Khari.

The truck was apprehended along with two accused and concerned authority have been informed to take further appropriate action.

Approximate value of total seized diesel, trucks, betel nuts, boats, Hashish and contraband items in the market was Rs 124 millions.

The PCG officials have started further probe.