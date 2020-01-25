UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PCG Seizes 211360 Liters Diesel, 9365 Kgs Betel Nuts,other Items

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 02:55 PM

PCG seizes 211360 liters diesel, 9365 Kgs betel nuts,other items

Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) have arrested seven suspects and seized 211360 liters diesel, 9365kilograms betel nuts, five kilograms hashish and other contraband items having approximate worth in the market Rs 124 millions at Naka Khari check post on RCD Highway near Windar and Badoak area of Pasni - Balochistan.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) have arrested seven suspects and seized 211360 liters diesel, 9365kilograms betel nuts, five kilograms hashish and other contraband items having approximate worth in the market Rs 124 millions at Naka Khari check post on RCD Highway near Windar and Badoak area of Pasni - Balochistan.

The PCG officials seized the diesel and other items on credible information from intelligence resources about the smuggling of diesel, betel nuts and contraband items during checking in the preceding week, said a PCG spokesman on Saturday.

The PCG officials recovered 80,000 liters of diesel from different boats and arrested seven alleged smugglers from open sea at Gwadar.

They recovered 56,360 liters of diesel from different trucks which were coming from Balochistan to Karachi and arrested two accused at Naka Khari Check Post - Windar.

The PCG officials spotted a suspicious passenger coach at Naka Khari Check Post while on searching they recovered around five kilograms of fine quality of Hashish and arrested one accused.

Around 2,195 crates Apple Irani, 583 crates Pomegranate and 886 Crates Kiwi Fruit Irani have been recovered from different vehicles during routine checking at Naka Khari check post.

The PCG mobile patrol team recovered approximate 25,000 liters of diesel in general area of Badoak at Pasni.

The PCG official recovered 9,365 kilograms betel nuts, 36 tyres, 59 bags China salt, 410 packets Naswar, 395 packets Indian Gutka, 606 dozen padlock, 216 dozen soaps, 83 dozens perfume, 72 thermos, two drums menthol, 1908 body spray, 50 hair cutting machines, 280 packets of skin powder, 1085 sticks of cigarette from different vehicles and 50,000 liters diesel being under grab of white spirit during checking at Naka Khari.

The truck was apprehended along with two accused and concerned authority have been informed to take further appropriate action.

Approximate value of total seized diesel, trucks, betel nuts, boats, Hashish and contraband items in the market was Rs 124 millions.

The PCG officials have started further probe.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Balochistan Mobile China Fine Vehicles Pasni Apple Market Post From Coach Salfi Textile Mills Limited Million Gwadar

Recent Stories

Three Humanitarian Corridors Established in Idlib ..

36 minutes ago

PTI MPAs express confidence on Chief Minister Buzd ..

36 minutes ago

RugbyU: French Top 14 result

36 minutes ago

Four die, one injures in Khuzdar accident

45 minutes ago

Four Dead, Dozens Injured After Protesters Clash W ..

45 minutes ago

Indian diplomat summoned to register Pakistan's st ..

54 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.