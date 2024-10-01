PCG Seizes Arms, Narcotics In Balochistan
Muhammad Irfan Published October 01, 2024 | 05:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG)’s jawans seized arms and narcotics in respective areas of Balochistan including Gwadar, general area Musa Goth, Winder and Uthal.
According to PCG’s spokesman, on a tip off, PCG’s personnel conducted raids at places and recovered arms including 226 Glock pistols with magazines, 34 Beretta pistols with magazines, 145 30-bore pistols, 140 Sapier magazine 30-bore pistols and 324 Sapier magazine Gulag pistols.
The Pakistan Coast Guards also seized drugs including alcohol, hashish and heroin during the past few days.
According to details, 959 bottles of high quality foreign liquor and 2203 cans of beer were recovered from Gadani area.
In a similar operation, 332 kg of high quality hashish was recovered from Gwadar in the last few days.
Apart from this, 44.5 kg of high quality heroin hidden in a suspicious house and bushes were seized from Windar and Uthal and two persons were arrested.
The seized liquor and heroin are worth around Rs 60 million in the international market.
It should be noted that Pakistan Coast Guard is always engaged in preventing drug and all kinds of smuggling and will continue to play its role in cleaning the society from the scourge of drugs and illegal weapons.
Further investigation was underway.
Recent Stories
Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets
X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, says PTA Chairman
President's Cup to commence from 3 October
The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead
Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan
Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack
Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at home
Driving licenses to be issued to students of colleges, universities
United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch Pakistan’s First Climate Ch ..
Vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineered with ZEISS, Premium and Dura ..
Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary
Islamic Scholar Dr. Zakir Naik will arrive in Karachi tomorrow
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Meeting emphasizes improvements in sanitation in Ahmadpur East32 seconds ago
-
Sajid elected as new President of NA ECHS38 seconds ago
-
Commissioner visits paeds ward of teaching hospital45 seconds ago
-
District HSS sport competitions to be started from Oct,2148 seconds ago
-
Rescue 1122 Lakki tackles 750 emergencies in September55 seconds ago
-
Rs30b allocated for Green Tractor Scheme: minister57 seconds ago
-
Federal Ombudsman's intervention resolves long-standing issue of electricity poles1 minute ago
-
Govt utilizing resources to provide health facilities: CEO Health Card1 minute ago
-
Rescue 1122 responds to 16,915 emergencies in September11 minutes ago
-
Restoration of Dunyapur-Kahror Pacca road inaugurated11 minutes ago
-
Five gamblers arrested during raid21 minutes ago
-
60-day ban imposed on kite flying and metal strings in Haripur for public safety21 minutes ago