PCG Seizes Arms, Narcotics In Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan Published October 01, 2024 | 05:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG)’s jawans seized arms and narcotics in respective areas of Balochistan including Gwadar, general area Musa Goth, Winder and Uthal.

According to PCG’s spokesman, on a tip off, PCG’s personnel conducted raids at places and recovered arms including 226 Glock pistols with magazines, 34 Beretta pistols with magazines, 145 30-bore pistols, 140 Sapier magazine 30-bore pistols and 324 Sapier magazine Gulag pistols.

The Pakistan Coast Guards also seized drugs including alcohol, hashish and heroin during the past few days.

According to details, 959 bottles of high quality foreign liquor and 2203 cans of beer were recovered from Gadani area.

In a similar operation, 332 kg of high quality hashish was recovered from Gwadar in the last few days.

Apart from this, 44.5 kg of high quality heroin hidden in a suspicious house and bushes were seized from Windar and Uthal and two persons were arrested.

The seized liquor and heroin are worth around Rs 60 million in the international market.

It should be noted that Pakistan Coast Guard is always engaged in preventing drug and all kinds of smuggling and will continue to play its role in cleaning the society from the scourge of drugs and illegal weapons.

Further investigation was underway.

