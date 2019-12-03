PCG seizes hashish, contraband items worth of Rs 1956 mln

Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) seized huge quantity of Hashish from Gwadar and contraband items at Naka Khari Check Post on RCD Highway near Windar -Balochistan having worth of around Rs 1956 millions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) seized huge quantity of Hashish from Gwadar and contraband items at Naka Khari Check Post on RCD Highway near Windar -Balochistan having worth of around Rs 1956 millions.

The PCG patrolling team recovered 1770 kilograms of fine quality of Hashish dumped in the desolate mountainous area, said a spokesman of the PCG on Tuesday.

The PCG officials recovered nine kilograms of fine quality of Opium hidden under secret cavities of a car and arrested an alleged drug trafficker at Naka Khari Check post - Windar.

The PCG officials also seized contraband items include 2,305 kilograms betel nut, 1175 packet Gutka, 120 packets Naswar, 136 Bags China salt, 93 tyres of different of vehicles and cigarette.

Approximate value of contraband items and Hashish in the market is over Rs 1956.86 millions.

Further investigation and legal process was underway.