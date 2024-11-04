PCG seizes hashish worth millions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) The Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) seized a huge quantity of hashish worth millions from Gwadar, Balochistan.

According to a news release on Monday, the PCG acting on a tip off recovered 1292 kg hashish dumped in bushes in Kamb area of Gwadar.

The seized drugs was suspected to be smuggled up country or abroad. The approximated value of the seized drugs is 21.6 million Dollars. Further investigations are underway.