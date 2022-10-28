PCG seizes huge quantity of betel nut, Indian gutka

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) seized a huge quantity of betel nut and Indian gutka and arrested two accused from Windar, Balochistan.

According to a Spokesman for PCG on Friday, the PCG during snap checking at Windar, Balochistan intercepted a suspicious LPG tanker and during its checking recovered 18,177 kg betel nut and 16,677 packets of hazardous Indian gutka.

Two accused were also arrested.

The approximate value of seized items was Rs. 26.51 million. Further investigations were underway.