UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PCG Seizes Huge Quantity Of Betel Nuts, Indian Gutka, Arrests Four

Sumaira FH 41 seconds ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 02:14 PM

PCG seizes huge quantity of betel nuts, Indian gutka, arrests four

The Pakistan Coast Guards seized a huge quantity of betel nuts and Indian gutka and arrested four accused

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Coast Guards seized a huge quantity of betel nuts and Indian gutka and arrested four accused.

According to a news release on Wednesday, the PCG acting on a tip off initiated strict checking at on different highways near Sibi, Jacobabad, Larkana, Dadu and Jamshoro and seized 35558 kg of betel nuts, 25000 packets of Indian gutka, three trucks and arrested four smugglers.

The approximate value of seized items was in millions.

Further investigations were underway.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Larkana Jacobabad Sibi Jamshoro Dadu Million

Recent Stories

NA Deputy Speaker gets angry over PPP leader, bans ..

8 minutes ago

'India massacred 250,000 Muslims in 1947 Kashmir g ..

12 minutes ago

Heathrow says Paris now Europe's largest airport

40 seconds ago

PTI Insaf Welfare Wing's delegation meets Presiden ..

43 seconds ago

PM, Punjab CM discuss prices, availability of esse ..

44 seconds ago

Youth commits suicide in sargodha

46 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.