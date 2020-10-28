PCG seizes huge quantity of betel nuts, Indian gutka, arrests four

The Pakistan Coast Guards seized a huge quantity of betel nuts and Indian gutka and arrested four accused

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Coast Guards seized a huge quantity of betel nuts and Indian gutka and arrested four accused.

According to a news release on Wednesday, the PCG acting on a tip off initiated strict checking at on different highways near Sibi, Jacobabad, Larkana, Dadu and Jamshoro and seized 35558 kg of betel nuts, 25000 packets of Indian gutka, three trucks and arrested four smugglers.

The approximate value of seized items was in millions.

Further investigations were underway.