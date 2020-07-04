UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PCG Seizes Huge Quantity Of Drugs

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 06:32 PM

PCG seizes huge quantity of drugs

The Pakistan Coast Guards seized huge quantity of drugs from general area of Kulanch, Balochistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Coast Guards seized huge quantity of drugs from general area of Kulanch, Balochistan.

According to spokesman, the PCG on a tip off enhanced the checking in the said area and recovered 1275 kg of fine quality charas concealed in the general area of Kulanch.

The approximate value of seized drugs is Rs. 2,142 million and the drugs were suspected to be smuggled abroad.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Drugs Fine From Million

Recent Stories

UVAS identifies SARS-CoV-2 genome from patients’ ..

51 minutes ago

Ministry of Energy launches platform for businesse ..

1 hour ago

HCHF commends UN Security Council&#039;s worldwide ..

2 hours ago

Sneijder mulling return at Utrecht, Dutch press cl ..

4 minutes ago

Man commits suicide in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago

French Extremist Sentenced to 30 Years in Jail For ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.