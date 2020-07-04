PCG seizes huge quantity of drugs

The Pakistan Coast Guards seized huge quantity of drugs from general area of Kulanch, Balochistan

According to spokesman, the PCG on a tip off enhanced the checking in the said area and recovered 1275 kg of fine quality charas concealed in the general area of Kulanch.

The approximate value of seized drugs is Rs. 2,142 million and the drugs were suspected to be smuggled abroad.