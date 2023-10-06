Open Menu

PCG Seizes Huge Quantity Of Drugs From Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid Published October 06, 2023 | 12:10 PM

PCG seizes huge quantity of drugs from Balochistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) The Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) on Friday seized a large quantity of drugs worth millions from Balochistan.

According to a spokesman for the PCG, a patrolling team of the PCG spotted a suspicious vehicle in Bandari, area of Gwadar.

The team chased the said vehicle upon which the driver and his accomplices left the vehicle and escaped from the spot.

During a search of the vehicle, the PCG officials recovered 743kg hashish and 57kg methamphetamine (Ice). The approximate value of the seized drugs in the international market was 21.84 million Dollars.

The vehicle and drugs had been taken into custody and further investigations were underway.

