UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PCG Seizes Huge Quantity Of Drugs From Gwadar

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 03:20 PM

PCG seizes huge quantity of drugs from Gwadar

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) on Tuesday claimed to foil smuggling bid of huge quantity of narcotics from Gwadar Balochistan.

The PCG officials recovered 93 kg fine quality heroin concealed near Airport Road, Newtown area of Gwadar, said a news release.

Recovered drugs were suspected to be smuggled abroad through sea route. Approximated value of the seized drugs in the international market was 25.389 million Dollars.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Drugs Fine Road Gwadar Market From Million Airport

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,552 new COVID-19 cases, 1,518 reco ..

12 minutes ago

CSP Abu Dhabi Terminal, Khalifa Port implement reg ..

12 minutes ago

Pakistan Women's ODI series against West Indies to ..

18 minutes ago

DAE signs agreements to sell aircraft valued at $5 ..

42 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $75.71 a barrel M ..

57 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s Masdar wins tender for 200 MW sol ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.