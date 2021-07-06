PCG seizes huge quantity of drugs from Gwadar

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) on Tuesday claimed to foil smuggling bid of huge quantity of narcotics from Gwadar Balochistan.

The PCG officials recovered 93 kg fine quality heroin concealed near Airport Road, Newtown area of Gwadar, said a news release.

Recovered drugs were suspected to be smuggled abroad through sea route. Approximated value of the seized drugs in the international market was 25.389 million Dollars.