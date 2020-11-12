UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PCG Seizes Huge Quantity Of Drugs From Pasni

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 06:20 PM

PCG seizes huge quantity of drugs from Pasni

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Coast Guards seized huge quantity of narcotics from Pasni, Balochistan.

According to a press release on Thursday, the PCG on a tip about the smuggling of drugs from Pasni to abroad, enhanced checking in the area.

After thorough checking the PCG officials recovered 143 kg of fine quality crystal and 608 kg heroin concealed between mountains near Tangbaz area of Pasni. The drugs were said to be snuggled to South Africa via coastal route.

The approximate value of the seized drugs in the international market is Rs. 20 billion. Further investigations are underway.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Drugs Fine South Africa Pasni Market From Billion

Recent Stories

Match officials for HBL PSL 2020 playoffs announce ..

39 minutes ago

Masood Khan urges youth to highlight Kashmir issue ..

1 hour ago

Speakers of Egyptian House of Representatives, Sen ..

1 hour ago

PTCL, Medialogic sign for enriching TV Audience Me ..

1 hour ago

Moscow Gov't Asks All Shops, Food Courts to Join Q ..

42 minutes ago

Eight killed, 20 injured in accident

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.