PCG Seizes Huge Quantity Of Drugs Worth Millions

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2023 | 05:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) seized a huge quantity of fine quality hashish in Gwadar, Balochistan.

According to spokesman for PCG on Wednesday, the PCG received information about the smuggling of drugs in Gwadar.

The PCG Director General ordered the Commander concerned to enhance checking in the jurisdiction.

The PCG Gwadar patrolling team spotted a vehicle from which the drugs were being shifted to a boat. The accused involved in the crime fled from the scene when they noticed the PCG team approaching.

The coast guard recovered 630 kg hashish and seized the vehicle and boat also. The approximated value of the seized drugs in the international market is said to be 46.5 million Dollars.

