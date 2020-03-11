PCG seizes huge quantity of hashish, smuggled Iranian diesel, betel nuts, 3 traffickers held

The Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) seized huge quantity of hashish, smuggled Iranian diesel, betel nuts and contraband items at Naka Khari Check Post on RCD Highway near Windar (Balochistan) and Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) seized huge quantity of hashish, smuggled Iranian diesel, betel nuts and contraband items at Naka Khari Check Post on RCD Highway near Windar (Balochistan) and Karachi.

While taking action on a credible information about the smuggling of narcotics, Iranian diesel, betel nuts and contraband items in general area Windar on RCD Highway, the Coast Guards enhanced checking in the area, said a spokesman of PCG on Wednesday.

The PCG special team in the preceding week during checking recovered 227 kilograms fine quality of hashish hidden in secret cavities of a Mazda truck loaded with Apple crates and two drug traffickers were arrested on the spot.

At Winder (Balochistan) PCG mobile patrol teams recovered approx 25,000 liters of smuggled Iranian diesel from various illegal dumps in general area of Dam.

In another action, the PCG officials during checking at Naka Khari recovered 4,315kg of betel nuts, 269 tyres, 665 packets of Indian Gutka, 1,063 stakes of cigarettes, 59 bags of China salt, 808 packets of Naswar and 430 kg cloth from different vehicles.

The PCG Marine Wing officials at Karachi recovered 3,100 liters of smuggled Iranian diesel from a boat at Karachi Harbour and an accused involved in smuggling of Iranian diesel was arrested.

The approximate value of hashish, betel nuts, Iranian diesel and contraband items in the market is Rs368.67 million. Further investigation and legal process is under way.