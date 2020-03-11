UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PCG Seizes Huge Quantity Of Hashish, Smuggled Iranian Diesel, Betel Nuts, 3 Traffickers Held

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 03:00 PM

PCG seizes huge quantity of hashish, smuggled Iranian diesel, betel nuts, 3 traffickers held

The Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) seized huge quantity of hashish, smuggled Iranian diesel, betel nuts and contraband items at Naka Khari Check Post on RCD Highway near Windar (Balochistan) and Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) seized huge quantity of hashish, smuggled Iranian diesel, betel nuts and contraband items at Naka Khari Check Post on RCD Highway near Windar (Balochistan) and Karachi.

While taking action on a credible information about the smuggling of narcotics, Iranian diesel, betel nuts and contraband items in general area Windar on RCD Highway, the Coast Guards enhanced checking in the area, said a spokesman of PCG on Wednesday.

The PCG special team in the preceding week during checking recovered 227 kilograms fine quality of hashish hidden in secret cavities of a Mazda truck loaded with Apple crates and two drug traffickers were arrested on the spot.

At Winder (Balochistan) PCG mobile patrol teams recovered approx 25,000 liters of smuggled Iranian diesel from various illegal dumps in general area of Dam.

In another action, the PCG officials during checking at Naka Khari recovered 4,315kg of betel nuts, 269 tyres, 665 packets of Indian Gutka, 1,063 stakes of cigarettes, 59 bags of China salt, 808 packets of Naswar and 430 kg cloth from different vehicles.

The PCG Marine Wing officials at Karachi recovered 3,100 liters of smuggled Iranian diesel from a boat at Karachi Harbour and an accused involved in smuggling of Iranian diesel was arrested.

The approximate value of hashish, betel nuts, Iranian diesel and contraband items in the market is Rs368.67 million. Further investigation and legal process is under way.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Balochistan Mobile China Fine Vehicles Dam Apple Market Post From Mazda Salfi Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

USL-2020: UVAS getsfirst and 3rdpositions in Table ..

2 minutes ago

RAK Ruler offers condolences on death of Saudi pri ..

6 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs meeting on South ..

6 minutes ago

Polio case surfaces from Tank, toll reaches 13 in ..

6 minutes ago

Thailand Scraps Visa-on-Arrival Policy Amid COVID- ..

6 minutes ago

North Italy leader demands total shutdown over vir ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.