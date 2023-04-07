PCG seizes huge quantity of liquor

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) on Friday claimed to have seized a huge quantity of liquor worth millions of rupeesa in Balochistan.

According to a news release, the PCG during checking of vehicles at Lyari area of Windar, Balochistan, recovered 4573 bottles of liquor.

The approximate value of the seized liquor was Rs. 57 million.

The PCG took the bottles and vehicles into custody and initiated the investigations.