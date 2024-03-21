PCG Seizes Illegal Weapons
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2024 | 05:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) conducted a search operation in the area of Sarbandar, Gwadar (Balochistan) based on intelligence received through covert sources, apprehending a suspect and seizing 36 Glock pistols hidden in 2 drums.
Further actions were taken during the search of nearby houses upon identification of the apprehended suspect, resulting in the seizure of one motorcycle, two cars, and one double-barrel shotgun, leading to the arrest of six suspected individuals involved in arms smuggling, according to a news release on Thursday.
The seized weapons, vehicles, and suspects have been placed under custody for legal proceedings.
In another operation, Pakistan Coast Guards conducted an anti-smuggling operation at sea in the vicinity of Jiwani, apprehending a fishing trawler after a two-hour chase, transferring it to Jiwani Jetty and handing it over to Balochistan Fisheries.
Recent Stories
Sozo Adventure Park set to launch thrilling Eid ul Fitr festivities with ATV and ..
Structural reforms inevitable for country's development: PM
Finance Minister lauds ADB’s role in promoting climate-conscious programs
Javeria Khan announces retirement from international cricket
Bollwyood Actor Vivian Dsena embraces Islam
Countrywide massive crackdown against gas, electricity theft ordered
Vivo Unveils the Y03: Redefining Smartphone Excellence in Pakistan
RENOvator's Gala: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series in Pakistan; Pre-Orders Open for Re ..
Pakistan reaffirms commitment to Iran Pakistan gas pipeline project
Establishment of CPIC strategic step towards preventing fake news about CPEC: At ..
PML-N’s Saira Afzal Tarar becomes MNA on reserved seat
Naseem Shah, his father arrives Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah
More Stories From Pakistan
-
EPA launches plantation drive in district5 minutes ago
-
Four killed in incidents of violence, road mishaps at Swabi6 minutes ago
-
AIOU upgrades its Student Support System6 minutes ago
-
Jhang district launches mega tree plantation drive6 minutes ago
-
Indian fishermen arrested, one PMSA sailor embraces martyrdom6 minutes ago
-
43 booked for attacking FIA team6 minutes ago
-
Significant progress made in water supply during 19-months flood response, recovery operations6 minutes ago
-
Local Govt Minister Zeeshan Rafique visits LCCI6 minutes ago
-
World Forest Day observed at Jandool6 minutes ago
-
AJK commemorates Syed Ali Ahmed Shah's 34th death anniversary6 minutes ago
-
Plantation vital for reducing environmental pollution: Minister Kirmani6 minutes ago
-
Minister promises swift progress on Mayo Hospital revamp6 minutes ago