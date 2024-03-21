PCG seizes illegal weapons

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) conducted a search operation in the area of Sarbandar, Gwadar (Balochistan) based on intelligence received through covert sources, apprehending a suspect and seizing 36 Glock pistols hidden in 2 drums.

Further actions were taken during the search of nearby houses upon identification of the apprehended suspect, resulting in the seizure of one motorcycle, two cars, and one double-barrel shotgun, leading to the arrest of six suspected individuals involved in arms smuggling, according to a news release on Thursday.

The seized weapons, vehicles, and suspects have been placed under custody for legal proceedings.

In another operation, Pakistan Coast Guards conducted an anti-smuggling operation at sea in the vicinity of Jiwani, apprehending a fishing trawler after a two-hour chase, transferring it to Jiwani Jetty and handing it over to Balochistan Fisheries.