PCG Seizes Large Quantities Of Drugs, Contraband In Balochistan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2024 | 03:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) In a significant operation, the Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) have successfully intercepted and seized a substantial quantity of drugs, betel nuts, and other contraband items during routine road checks in Balochistan. The seizures occurred on passenger buses traveling from Quetta to Karachi and a vehicle on the Jiwani Coastal Highway.
According to a PCG spokesperson, the first major bust involved the recovery of 9 kilograms of hashish from a passenger coach. In another operation, PCG personnel confiscated 4700 kilograms of mixed betel nuts from a different passenger coach on the same route.
In a separate incident, during a routine check on the Jiwani Coastal Highway, the PCG found 680 cartons of cigarettes and 45 bags of gutka in a single-cabin vehicle.
The Pakistan Coast Guards have taken custody of the recovered hashish, betel nuts, cigarettes, and gutka, initiating legal action against those involved.
