KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG), Marine Wing, has recovered around 7000 litres diesel from hidden cavities of a launch during checking nearby Manora chekpost.

An accused has also been arrested by the PCG, said a spokesman for the PCG on Sunday.

The diesel was being allegedly smuggled for sale in the local market.