PCGA Calls For Immediate Measures To Boost Cotton Production

Umer Jamshaid Published October 10, 2024 | 02:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Chairman Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (GCGA) Dr Jassu Mal expressed

concern on lowering cotton production and termed taxation on agriculture inputs,

high interest loans and cultivation of other crops in cotton zones are basic reasons behind

low production.

He said this while addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Dr Jassu Mal observed that

cotton production declined from 14 million bales to 5 million bales. He said that climatic situation

in the country resembled the climate of the neighbouring country but the production was

on continuously rise therein.

Cotton is backbone of the country’s economy.

It is major contributor in exports. The government’s attention

could help promote the cotton, he added.

The chairman Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) stated that cotton was playing a role in running 22 industries of different nature. Besides this, cotton sticks also served as fuel in rural areas. Similarly, cotton leaves are also food for grazing animals.

He said that Pakistani cotton was one of the best cotton across the globe. There was huge demand for hand-picked cotton.

Chairman Task Force on Agriculture Sham Lal Malangi, Ex chairman PCGA Haji Akram, Suhail Haral and

others were also present.

