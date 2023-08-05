PCGA chairman for adapting cotton quality on modern needs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :Chairman Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA), Chaudhary Waheed Arshad, said that it was dire need to adapt the quality of cotton on modern requirements keeping in view it's importance in country's economy.

He expressed these views while addressing the ongoing training course at Pakistan Cotton Standards Institute as a special guest here on Saturday.

He further said that cotton grading was a fundamental process in our industry which determines the quality of cotton fibers and added that the demand of quality products increasing rapidly at the international level so it is not possible for Pakistan to remain indifferent to these changes.

PCGA chairman said that solid steps were being taken at the government level in view of the increasing importance of standard and quality of cotton and its products in order to strengthen country's economy.

Chaudhary Waheed suggested that such workshops, training programmes and awareness drives should be conducted regularly for association members and factory workers. He said that it was necessary for us to well aware about the latest methods of grading in cooperation with research institutions and industry experts.

'I'm committed that investment of time, effort and resources in the cotton grading system will be of great benefit to our factories, members and the entire cotton industry in the country.

'Let's work together to set the standard for quality and trust in the global market, he concluded.