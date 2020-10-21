PCGA Chairman for rebuilding cotton economy afresh

Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) Chairman Dr.Jassu Mal Wednesday said the cotton economy was portraying a gloomy picture in the year 2020 and called for announcement of cotton support price besides a detailed analysis supported by a fresh attempt to bring cotton economy back on track

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) Chairman Dr.Jassu Mal Wednesday said the cotton economy was portraying a gloomy picture in the year 2020 and called for announcement of cotton support price besides a detailed analysis supported by a fresh attempt to bring cotton economy back on track.

Pakistan has slipped from third to sixth position with regard to cotton production while average of per acre production was below 10 Maunds, said PCGA chairman while addressing a press conference at PCGA House here.

He claimed that while the climate change affected production by 2-3 per cent up or down in rest of the world, in Pakistan the whole burden of the cotton downslide was being put on the climate change.

He said that after having witnessed successive years of loss, the farmers in Pakistan have shifted to other profitable options and reduced cotton area by around 26 per cent.

The chairman said the dismal performance of cotton 2020 has put every stakeholder under mental stress including farmers, ginners and textile millers.

He complained: "We may be ready to bear high cost on import of cotton worth billions but may not be taking the issue of quality and genuine seed, pesticides and fertilizers with the seriousness it deserves." He said that cost on an acre of cotton has risen to Rs 80,000 which was only 50,000 in a neighbouring country where per acre production was far higher than us.

Dr.Jassu Mal said that urgent steps were required to bring cotton economy from the stress it was experiencing these days.

He said that the whole private sector including PCGA would support the government in its initiatives to rebuilding the cotton economy adding that increase in cotton production would put new life in the 20 allied industries and provide means of earning to people.

He demanded that government should immediately announce support price of cotton to win back those farmers who had shifted to other crops and attract more new entrants to cotton cultivation. He said that a special relief package be announced and village level training/guidance programmes be initiated.

The chairman said that a long term policy be devised after consulting all stakeholders. He demanded that availability of certified and registered seed be ensured besides quality fertilizers and pesticides. He said that prices of pesticides should also be fixed to save farmers from the highhandedness of pesticide dealers and retailers.

He stressed that research institutions and agriculture department should launch a spirited effort to solve all problems confronting cotton farmers.

Chairman Ginners group Haji Akram, former PCGA chairman Amanullah Qureshi, Masud Majeed, executive member Sheikh Asim Saeed, Suhail Haral and others were present.