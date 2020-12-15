(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) Chairman Dr Jassu Mal Tuesday opposing the Federal board of Revenue (FBR)'s 1.5 percent turnover tax on by-products of cotton, said the cotton crops production had already been reduced from 15 million bales to 5 millions maximum.

He said despite many a time assurance to address the ginners' issues, the FBR was least bothered and imposing further taxes time and again.

He said the edible oil was being imported due to shortage of cotton production in the country.

He urged the quarter concerned to review its policy and help the main production industry to get out of the prevailing crisis.