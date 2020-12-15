UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PCGA Chairman Opposes Turnover Tax On Cotton's By-products

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 07:20 PM

PCGA chairman opposes turnover tax on cotton's by-products

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) Chairman Dr Jassu Mal Tuesday opposing the Federal board of Revenue (FBR)'s 1.5 percent turnover tax on by-products of cotton, said the cotton crops production had already been reduced from 15 million bales to 5 millions maximum.

He said despite many a time assurance to address the ginners' issues, the FBR was least bothered and imposing further taxes time and again.

He said the edible oil was being imported due to shortage of cotton production in the country.

He urged the quarter concerned to review its policy and help the main production industry to get out of the prevailing crisis.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shortage Oil FBR Cotton From Industry Million

Recent Stories

Zaki Nusseibeh, Indian Ambassador discuss scientif ..

11 minutes ago

SEC reviews Sharjah Government 2021 general budget

26 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler amends Decree on SRTI Park ‘Free Z ..

26 minutes ago

Mubadala to invest in Asper’s AED 2.1 billion Do ..

56 minutes ago

ADNOC to boost in-country value to support post-Co ..

1 hour ago

Realme launches 64MP Ultra-Nightscape camera phone ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.