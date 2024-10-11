Open Menu

PCGA Chairman Visits CCRI, Assures Cooperation For Cotton Research Promotion

Sumaira FH Published October 11, 2024 | 02:50 PM

PCGA Chairman visits CCRI, assures cooperation for cotton research promotion

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Chairman Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) Dr. Jassu Mal, along with his team, paid visit to the Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI), here on Friday.

Dr. Muhammad Naveed Afzal, Director CCRI, warmly welcomed him and gave a detailed briefing on the progress and ongoing projects related to cotton research and development at the institute. Accompanying Dr. Jassu Mal were Haji Akram, Agriculture Task Force Sham Lal Manglani, Mazhar Shoaib, and Sohail Harral.

Dr. Jassu Mal, highlighting the importance of research and development, referred to it as the backbone of the national economy.

He emphasised that the cotton industry played a fundamental role in Pakistan's economy, and strengthening this industry with modern scientific research is essential. He further stressed the need to give special importance to cotton farmers. During the visit, Dr. Naveed Afzal also discussed the challenges faced by the institute.

He appreciated the efforts of PCCC's scientists, noting that their dedication and hard work have resulted in improvements in cotton research.

He assured full cooperation for PCCC’s research projects and stated that PCGA is ready to utilize all its resources for the development of cotton.

Related Topics

Pakistan Agriculture Visit Progress Cotton All Industry

Recent Stories

PCB constitutes new selection committee

PCB constitutes new selection committee

7 minutes ago
 The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make ..

The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..

8 minutes ago
 The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment an ..

The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..

11 minutes ago
 “Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur- ..

“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar

1 hour ago
 Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T ..

Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T20 World Cup

1 hour ago
 Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week

Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week

2 hours ago
20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket a ..

20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket attack on Dukki coalmines

2 hours ago
 England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in ..

England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2024

6 hours ago
 ‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surp ..

‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surpasses 150,000 Downloads

20 hours ago
 PM announces termination of contracts with five IP ..

PM announces termination of contracts with five IPPs

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan