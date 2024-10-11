PCGA Chairman visits CCRI, assures cooperation for cotton research promotion

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Chairman Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) Dr. Jassu Mal, along with his team, paid visit to the Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI), here on Friday.

Dr. Muhammad Naveed Afzal, Director CCRI, warmly welcomed him and gave a detailed briefing on the progress and ongoing projects related to cotton research and development at the institute. Accompanying Dr. Jassu Mal were Haji Akram, Agriculture Task Force Sham Lal Manglani, Mazhar Shoaib, and Sohail Harral.

Dr. Jassu Mal, highlighting the importance of research and development, referred to it as the backbone of the national economy.

He emphasised that the cotton industry played a fundamental role in Pakistan's economy, and strengthening this industry with modern scientific research is essential. He further stressed the need to give special importance to cotton farmers. During the visit, Dr. Naveed Afzal also discussed the challenges faced by the institute.

He appreciated the efforts of PCCC's scientists, noting that their dedication and hard work have resulted in improvements in cotton research.

He assured full cooperation for PCCC’s research projects and stated that PCGA is ready to utilize all its resources for the development of cotton.