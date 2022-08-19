PCGA demands compensation for rain-affected cotton growers

The Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) on Friday demanded of the Punjab government to announce compensation for cotton growers who faced great losses owing to recent heavy rains

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) on Friday demanded of the Punjab government to announce compensation for cotton growers who faced great losses owing to recent heavy rains.

PCGA Chairman Sohail Haral, while speaking at a news conference, said recent rains in the country appeared as a natural catastrophe for the farmers and inflicted heavy losses to their cotton crop.

He appealed the provincial government to work on 'war footings' in this connection, adding that agriculture department should issue an advisory immediately for the growers.

He also requested the government to task the disaster risk management authority to run a comprehensive awareness campaign for sensitizing farmers about how to avoid further losses.

Insurance should also conduct survey of the losses and make payments accordingly, Haral said, adding that ginning factories were also affected badly.

Rains devastated standing crop of cotton on thousand of acres in Shadun Lound and Taunsa areas of DG Khan, whereas quailty cotton in Mirpur Khas, Tando Adam, and Sanghar in Sindh was badly affected, he lamented.