UrduPoint.com

PCGA Demands Compensation Of Cotton Crop, Ginning Factories' Loss Caused By Natural Calamity

Umer Jamshaid Published July 27, 2022 | 08:45 PM

PCGA demands compensation of cotton crop, ginning factories' loss caused by natural calamity

Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) Chairman Sohail Mahmood Harral said that the recent rains had damaged the cotton crop and ginning factories across the country and demanded of the government to immediately compensate the loss caused by the natural calamity

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) Chairman Sohail Mahmood Harral said that the recent rains had damaged the cotton crop and ginning factories across the country and demanded of the government to immediately compensate the loss caused by the natural calamity.

He expressed these views while talking to media here on Wednesday. He also urged the government to take measures on war footing to protect the cotton crop from further damage and urged the agriculture department to immediately issue an advisory and provide guidance to cotton growers.

Government should also issue instructions to NDMA to launch awareness campaign to save farmers from further loss. He said that the recent heavy rains had severely damaged the cotton crop due to which the desired production target of cotton was not achieved and it also put negative impact on its quality.

PCGA Chairman said that the goods which were lying in the factories had been damaged as a result of torrential rains especially thousands of acres of cotton crop was completely destroyed and several ginning factories had been affected due to the flood situation in Shadan Lund and Taunsa Sharif.

Apart from this, the quality of the crop was poor in Sanghar, Mirpur Khas and Tando Adam in Sindh, he added.

They requested the government to take remedial measures immediately to compensate ginning factories. On this occasion, Haji Muhammad Akram, Aman-u-llah Qureshi, Chaudhry Waheed Arshad, Malik Talat Sohail and Mazhar Shoaib Khan were also present.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Poor Flood Agriculture Mirpur Khas Sanghar Tando Adam Cotton Media From Government Rains

Recent Stories

Martinez completes transfer from Ajax to Man Utd f ..

Martinez completes transfer from Ajax to Man Utd for 56.7 million

6 minutes ago
 Chiltan Community Foundation organizes blood camp ..

Chiltan Community Foundation organizes blood camp for thalassemia, cancer patie ..

6 minutes ago
 Arshad Ayub inaugurates SDC Khanpur

Arshad Ayub inaugurates SDC Khanpur

6 minutes ago
 Administrator directs to ensure sanitation, cleanl ..

Administrator directs to ensure sanitation, cleanliness services during Muharram ..

10 minutes ago
 Jiskani assumes charge as new DIG Sukkur

Jiskani assumes charge as new DIG Sukkur

10 minutes ago
 Resources being utilized to provide relief to peop ..

Resources being utilized to provide relief to people in rain hit areas of Jhal M ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.