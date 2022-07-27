PCGA demands compensation of cotton crop, ginning factories' loss caused by natural calamity

Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) Chairman Sohail Mahmood Harral said that the recent rains had damaged the cotton crop and ginning factories across the country and demanded of the government to immediately compensate the loss caused by the natural calamity

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) Chairman Sohail Mahmood Harral said that the recent rains had damaged the cotton crop and ginning factories across the country and demanded of the government to immediately compensate the loss caused by the natural calamity.

He expressed these views while talking to media here on Wednesday. He also urged the government to take measures on war footing to protect the cotton crop from further damage and urged the agriculture department to immediately issue an advisory and provide guidance to cotton growers.

Government should also issue instructions to NDMA to launch awareness campaign to save farmers from further loss. He said that the recent heavy rains had severely damaged the cotton crop due to which the desired production target of cotton was not achieved and it also put negative impact on its quality.

PCGA Chairman said that the goods which were lying in the factories had been damaged as a result of torrential rains especially thousands of acres of cotton crop was completely destroyed and several ginning factories had been affected due to the flood situation in Shadan Lund and Taunsa Sharif.

Apart from this, the quality of the crop was poor in Sanghar, Mirpur Khas and Tando Adam in Sindh, he added.

They requested the government to take remedial measures immediately to compensate ginning factories. On this occasion, Haji Muhammad Akram, Aman-u-llah Qureshi, Chaudhry Waheed Arshad, Malik Talat Sohail and Mazhar Shoaib Khan were also present.