PCGA demands govt to announce cotton policy for maximum sowing

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) central executive committee demanded that the government announce a national cotton policy timely with the proposals and consultation of the association in the larger interest of the country as cotton sowing season is about to start

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) central executive committee demanded that the government announce a national cotton policy timely with the proposals and consultation of the association in the larger interest of the country as cotton sowing season is about to start.

Chairman PCGA Chaudhary Waheed Arshad presided over the 318th meeting held at the PCGA office to review the problems faced by the ginners in the season 2023-24.

They said that the government should take timely steps so that the farmers grow maximum cotton.

In the meeting, the plan of doing business for the next year was decided.

It was also decided in the meeting that the final data regarding the arrival of cotton in the factories will be released on April 3, 2024.

Apart from this, it was also decided to publish the PCGA magazine 'The Ginners Cotton Magazine, again.

Senior Vice Chairman Suresh Kumar, Vice Chairman Rana Wasim Hanif, Former Chairman Haji Muhammad Akram, Amanullah Qureshi, Chaudhry Masood A. Majeed, Haji Hafeez Anwar, Sohail Mehmood Haral, Malik Talat Sohail and other PCGA members attended the meeting.