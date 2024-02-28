Open Menu

PCGA Demands Govt To Announce Cotton Policy For Maximum Sowing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2024 | 07:31 PM

PCGA demands govt to announce cotton policy for maximum sowing

Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) central executive committee demanded that the government announce a national cotton policy timely with the proposals and consultation of the association in the larger interest of the country as cotton sowing season is about to start

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) central executive committee demanded that the government announce a national cotton policy timely with the proposals and consultation of the association in the larger interest of the country as cotton sowing season is about to start.

Chairman PCGA Chaudhary Waheed Arshad presided over the 318th meeting held at the PCGA office to review the problems faced by the ginners in the season 2023-24.

They said that the government should take timely steps so that the farmers grow maximum cotton.

In the meeting, the plan of doing business for the next year was decided.

It was also decided in the meeting that the final data regarding the arrival of cotton in the factories will be released on April 3, 2024.

Apart from this, it was also decided to publish the PCGA magazine 'The Ginners Cotton Magazine, again.

Senior Vice Chairman Suresh Kumar, Vice Chairman Rana Wasim Hanif, Former Chairman Haji Muhammad Akram, Amanullah Qureshi, Chaudhry Masood A. Majeed, Haji Hafeez Anwar, Sohail Mehmood Haral, Malik Talat Sohail and other PCGA members attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business April Cotton From Government

Recent Stories

Balochistan caretaker CM welcomes newly elected MP ..

Balochistan caretaker CM welcomes newly elected MPAs

4 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 395 power pilferers in 24 hours

LESCO detects 395 power pilferers in 24 hours

4 minutes ago
 Cricket: Afghanistan v Ireland Test scoreboard

Cricket: Afghanistan v Ireland Test scoreboard

4 minutes ago
 Digitalisation of pre-historic rock carvings in Di ..

Digitalisation of pre-historic rock carvings in Diamer-Basha Dam project area

14 minutes ago
 LHC issues notice on Shibli Faraz's plea for detai ..

LHC issues notice on Shibli Faraz's plea for details of cases

14 minutes ago
 57 power pilferers nabbed across MEPCO region

57 power pilferers nabbed across MEPCO region

14 minutes ago
Police solves mystery of man’s body found

Police solves mystery of man’s body found

18 minutes ago
 Political activities prohibited at Makkah, Madina ..

Political activities prohibited at Makkah, Madina holy sites: Fatwa by PUC, Dar- ..

18 minutes ago
 Drug trafficker held with over one kg Hashish

Drug trafficker held with over one kg Hashish

18 minutes ago
 Textile unit fined for polluting environment

Textile unit fined for polluting environment

18 minutes ago
 Traffic police announce no road closures during PS ..

Traffic police announce no road closures during PSL 9

26 minutes ago
 NUST, IPO-Pakistan hold seminar on IP Rights

NUST, IPO-Pakistan hold seminar on IP Rights

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan