PCGA hails govt initiative for sales tax relief on cotton seed cake

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) expressed satisfaction over exemption of sales tax on cotton seed cake (Animal food) and termed it a great success for farmers.

The government's initiative will surely facilitate the farmers. Chairman PCGA Javed Suhail Rehmani while talking to media persons stated that the government should ensure availability of standard cotton seed for promoting the crop. Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association always struggle for lifting of tax on cotton seed cake.

Suhail wished that government should play role in recovery of Rs 20 billions from textile sector. Arrears worth Rs 20 billions of Ginning sector were pending with textile sectors. He thanked incumbent government for offering relief on cotton seed cake.

Ex Chairman Shehzad Ali Khan also spoke and stated that cotton areas was reduced deliberately. Sugarcane was sown in cotton belt which affected the cotton farmers. Cotton production reduced to 7 million bales from 14.5 million bales, he stated.