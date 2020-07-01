UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PCGA Hails Govt Initiative For Sales Tax Relief On Cotton Seed Cake

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 11:00 PM

PCGA hails govt initiative for sales tax relief on cotton seed cake

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) expressed satisfaction over exemption of sales tax on cotton seed cake (Animal food) and termed it a great success for farmers.

The government's initiative will surely facilitate the farmers. Chairman PCGA Javed Suhail Rehmani while talking to media persons stated that the government should ensure availability of standard cotton seed for promoting the crop. Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association always struggle for lifting of tax on cotton seed cake.

Suhail wished that government should play role in recovery of Rs 20 billions from textile sector. Arrears worth Rs 20 billions of Ginning sector were pending with textile sectors. He thanked incumbent government for offering relief on cotton seed cake.

Ex Chairman Shehzad Ali Khan also spoke and stated that cotton areas was reduced deliberately. Sugarcane was sown in cotton belt which affected the cotton farmers. Cotton production reduced to 7 million bales from 14.5 million bales, he stated.

Related Topics

Pakistan Textile Cotton Media From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Al Owais: Relationship between the government and ..

32 minutes ago

DoH employs mathematical model to address foreseea ..

33 minutes ago

Non-Arabs account for 31 pct of total trading volu ..

2 hours ago

Flying flag for Siemens Energy at Masdar City

2 hours ago

Trucks movement ban on Dubai roads back to normal ..

2 hours ago

652,885 business licences issued in June 2020

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.