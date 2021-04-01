UrduPoint.com
PCGA Lauds Govt Decision Of Deferring Cotton Import

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 10:06 PM

PCGA lauds govt decision of deferring cotton import

Chairman, Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA), Dr Jassu Mal, lauded the federal cabinet for keeping ban on cotton import intact and declared it as a wise decision that came at a time when farmers were gearing up to begin cotton sowing

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Chairman, Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA), Dr Jassu Mal, lauded the Federal cabinet for keeping ban on cotton import intact and declared it as a wise decision that came at a time when farmers were gearing up to begin cotton sowing.

Cotton sowing season 2021 began today April 1 with renewed commitment from the government and stakeholders to improve output in coming years.

In a press release issued here on Thursday, Dr Jassu Mal said that lifting of the ban on cotton import was feared to have a negative impact on the sowing of cotton crop.

He said that the government should also issue orders for special measures to enhance cotton sown area and meet targets.

Dr. Jassu Mal said that textile sector was the backbone of the economy and increase in cotton crop output will be beneficial for cotton growers, ginners, textile industry, export sector and would increase employment opportunities.

Chairman PCGA said:"We expect the government to continue to take effective measures for the rehabilitation of the cotton crop to encourage cotton growers."

