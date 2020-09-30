UrduPoint.com
PCGA New Body Take Over Charge

Umer Jamshaid 43 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 11:20 PM

PCGA new body take over charge

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Annual general body meeting of Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) Wednesday formally announced the results of election 2020-21and handed over the charge of the PCGA to the newly elected body after oath taking ceremony.

Earlier, central executive committee of PCGA also met in its 297th session at PCGA House and ratified the election results besides decisions taken during the last meeting and the expenses and income statistics of last year.

Newly elected chairman Dr. Jassu Mal expressed satisfaction over the handover/takeover process after elections and pledged to serve the ginners and protect their rights.

