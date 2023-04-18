(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan Children's Heart Foundation Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Farman Ahmed Tuesday said that PCHF was going to be Pakistan's first specialized hospital for heart daises in children and will be a blaze of hope for the ones who were coping with heart daises in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, Dr Farman said that Pakistan Children's Heart Foundation aims to make it a centre of excellence for disease prevention, screening and research in areas such as malnutrition.

Dr Farman Ahmed, CEO of Pakistan Children Heart Foundation shared the critical data that one in a hundred children in the world born with heart disease whereas in Pakistan this rate is more than 1persent.

Dr Farman Ahmed further said that about 17,000 children die from this disease every year while there was no single specialized dedicated children's heart hospital in Pakistan.

He further said that currently, the capacity of pediatric heart surgery in Pakistan was 4,000 per year while 20,000 surgeries per year were required, adding that he hoped that after the completion of the hospital, 2000 heart surgeries will be possible annually.

The Pakistan Children's Heart Foundation aimed to provide free treatment for children with heart diseases in the country.