PCHR organises consultation on UN human rights instruments and processes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The Parliamentarians Commission for Human Rights (PCHR), in collaboration with the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR), Media Matters for Democracy (MMfD), and supported by the European Union, organized a consultation titled “UN Human Rights Instruments and Processes: Strengthening Advocacy for Media Freedom and Journalists’ Safety”.

The consultation brought together representatives from key government departments, including the Human Rights Department, Right to Information Commission, and Right to Services Commission, along with NCHR, KPCSW, civil society organizations, and journalists.

The diverse participation highlighted the importance of multi-stakeholder engagement in addressing challenges related to media freedom and the protection of journalists in Pakistan.

The main objective of the consultation was to equip participants with practical knowledge and skills to engage with UN human rights mechanisms such as Treaty Bodies, Special Procedures, and the Universal Periodic Review (UPR).

The session also aimed to strengthen the capacity of journalists, civil society actors, and legal professionals to prepare evidence-based submissions, enhance coordinated advocacy efforts, and ensure inclusive representation in international human rights processes.

Mr. Shafique Chaudhry, Executive Director of PCHR, delivered a presentation on the importance of leveraging international human rights instruments to advance media freedoms and ensure journalist safety.

He emphasized that “effective engagement with UN mechanisms provides a powerful avenue for highlighting the challenges faced by Pakistan’s media and advocating for concrete reforms.

Building synergies between government institutions, civil society, and the media is essential to safeguarding freedom of expression and protecting journalists from threats, harassment, and violence.”

Mr. Nasir Hussain, Vice President of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), commended the initiative, stating that in the current environment, where journalists are increasingly targeted and independent journalism is under pressure, such consultations play a vital role in raising awareness and building collective strength. Journalists must not only be protected at the national level but must also have access to international mechanisms that can amplify their voices and grievances.

Mr. Rizwan Ullah, National Coordinator of the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR), Peshawar Chapter, highlighted the Commission’s ongoing commitment to press freedom, saying, freedom of expression is a fundamental human right, and the NCHR remains steadfast in its commitment to defending it. It is crucial to build the capacity of local actors so they can meaningfully engage with UN human rights systems and ensure that ground realities in regions like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are effectively represented at the global level.

The consultation forms part of an ongoing series of initiatives under the Digital Media and Freedoms in Pakistan program, with the goal of creating a safer and more enabling environment for journalists and media professionals across the country.

APP/aqk