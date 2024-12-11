PCHR Organizes Seminar On ‘Role Of Parliament In Protection Of Human Rights’
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) To commemorate International Human Rights Day, the Parliamentarians Commission for Human Rights (PCHR) on Wednesday organized a seminar on the “Role of Parliament in the Protection of Human Rights” at the Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Studies here.
The seminar was graced by Afrasiab Khattak, former member Senate of Pakistan, as the chief guest. Among the other distinguished speakers were Shaista Pervaiz, Asiya Nasir, Riaz Fatyana, Dr. Shoaib Suddle, Shafique Chaudhry, ED PCHR and Zafar Ullah Khan, said a press release.
Riaz Fatyana, who welcomed the seminar participants, stressed that Human Rights Day serves as a crucial occasion to reaffirm the nation's commitment for safeguarding the human rights of all citizens. “Human rights are the foundation of any democracy,” he asserted.
Zahra Wadood, Member of the National Assembly (MNA), echoed the importance of personal accountability and responsible behaviour, especially when engaging in dissenting opinions.
She noted that both public and parliamentary discourse often lack the necessary respect and decorum, with people failing to uphold the standards of civil discussion. Zahra Wadood underscored that fostering a culture of mutual respect and personal responsibility in dialogue is crucial in strengthening democratic practices and creating a more constructive and inclusive atmosphere in both public and legislative settings.
Afrasiab Khattak, the chief guest, concluded by emphasizing the necessity of continuity in the democratic process and a grand dialogue among all the segments of society for the democracy and protection of human rights.
To acknowledge the efforts of parliamentarians in addressing the issues of marginalized communities and advancing pro-human rights legislation, the Special Parliamentary Human Rights Award was presented to Asiya Nasir, Shaista Pervaiz, and Afrasiab Khattak.
