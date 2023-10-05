PCI receives hundreds of entries for photography competition on CPEC, BRI projects in Pakistan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) A nationwide photography competition, launched to showcase the progress of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project under China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), was gaining momentum as Pakistan-China Institute (PCI) has received hundreds of entries for the contest.

Closing date for receipt of photographs to be included in the “Nationwide Best Belt & Road Initiative Projects Photography Competition” launched by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in collaboration with PCI is October 7, 2023.

According to timeline of the competition, which was intended to capture the essence and impact of CPEC and other BRI projects in Pakistan, photos relating to CPEC and BRI projects in Pakistan in the categories of “Infrastructure and Development; People and Stories; and Environmental Impact” can be submitted by October 07.

The winners will be announced on October 10, after judged by a panel of renowned photographers, artists and relevant government bodies on 0ctober 08-09.

The prize distribution ceremony and exhibition, to be co-hosted by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Pakistan-China Institute will be held on October 12, 2023 and will be attended by dignitaries, officials and media.

Executive Director General, External Publicity Wing of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Ms. Ambreen Jan chaired a follow-up meeting here on Thursday to review arrangements for the competition.

Besides the Head of PCI, Mustafa Syed, the meeting was attended by Deputy Director General, PID, Raisa Adil and other senior officers from the ministry and its attached departments.

Ms. Ambreen Jan assured the PCI of all out cooperation of the Ministry and its attached departments including ptv, Radio Pakistan, APP, PID, EP Wing, IP Wing, DEMP and others to do all in making the photography competition a success by using their multi-media platforms.

Mustafa Syed briefed the meeting about aims and objectives of the nationwide photography competition, its procedure and timeline said that PCI has so far received hundreds of entries for the photography competition.

The meeting was told that Pakistan-China Institute, a non-governmental, non-partisan, non-political think-tank which endeavors to promote people to people ties between Pakistan and China, will also organize a trip to China for award winners by developing a detailed itinerary and coordinating all travel logistics.

Today’s meeting was a follow-up of the earlier meeting held on September 25, with Secretary Information and Broadcasting Zahoor Ahmed in chair during which he had stated that besides highlighting the CPEC and BRI projects, the photography competition will also help further strengthen the close and deep-rooted ties between Pakistan and China.