PCIC decides install waste to power project in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presiding over the second Provincial Coordination & Implementation Committee (PCIC) meeting has decided to launch a waste to electricity generation project for which necessary measures would be taken at the earliest.

The meeting was attended by Sindh ministers, Nasir Shah and Awais Qadir Shah, Corps Commander Karachi Humayun Aziz, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, GOC Karachi Major General Aqeel, Chairman P&D M. Waseem, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, Administrator Karachi Iftikhar Shahallwani, Commissioner Karachi Sohail Rajput, Secretary Transport Shariq Ahmed, Secretary Local Govt Najam Shah, MD Water board Asadullah and others.

The matter of lifting of garbage came under discussion in which it was pointed out that out of 15 Garbage Transfer Stations (GTS) only six were operational, therefore revival or reconstruction of six other GTS was agreed.

The meeting was told that the landfill sites would be filled very soon, therefore a power plant might be installed on waste being collected from the city. The power generation from the waste would not only burn the waste and save the land.

The meeting decided to work out a plan to generate power generation from the waste being collected from the city at the earliest. The firms interest in the project may be invited for submission of their proposals.

The meeting was told that the survey of five nullahs has been completed. Gujjar Nalla has a length of 1.3 km with 210 feed width as per master plan, and 5961 households, 41581 individuals and 2412 commercial units established along its embankments.

Orangi Nulla has 12.5 km length, 100 to 150 feet width and 4480 households, 27000 individual settlements and 380 factories are established along its embankments.

Similarly, Mahmoodabad Nulla which has a 4.1 km length, 100-200 feet width, has 1049 households, 5900 individual settlements and 156 commercial settlements along its embankments.

Malir River has a length of 30 km with 1700-2000 meter width and has 1996 households, 12336 individual settlements/encroachments.

Lyari River is the longest river with 50 km length, 300-500 feet width (as per master plan) and it's all settlements.

The meeting was told that NED university was conducting a survey with the TORs to analyze the width and capacity of existing 44 major storm water drains, survey of nullas with a number of physical structures and drone assisted mapping and outline of encroached land.

It was disclosed that the survey of five nullas have been completed and the remaining work would be completed by November 15, 2020.

In Phase-II Hydrologic and Hydraulic modeling survey of the drainage would be conducted.

Under the survey demarking of existing drainage network, modeling tools to quantify the expected flows in the region, existing cross section details of the nullas to be used to assess the capacity of existing sections to cater the flows to be conducted.

The chief minister said that an ideal cross-section would be proposed for each drain based on terrain and flow models for current and future improvements and the best management plans for drainage network to mitigate the risk of urban flooding to be prepared.

The meeting discussed purchasing buses for Green Line for which it was proposed to procure electric buses and may be operated by private operators.

The meeting set a timeline for different tasks for completion of the projects, including repair of 106 existing roads by the KMC.