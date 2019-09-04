PCJCCI celebrates Defence Day to pay homage to martyrs, Ghazis

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) President Shah Faisal Afridi said on Wednesday that Defence Day was an icon of national unity

He was addressing a ceremony held at PCJCCI premises to celebrate Defence Day. PCJCCI Senior Vice President Ahmed Hasnain and Secretary General Salahuddin Hanif also paid tributes to the martyrs and Ghazis who became a rock slid wall to defend the motherland against aggression of the enemy. The ceremony was attend by all executive committee members and many other renowned personalities.

The PCJCCI President said that it was on this day in 1965 that Indian forces crossed international border in the darkness of night to attack Pakistan but ever-vigilant armed forces of Pakistan, solidly backed by the nation, foiled the enemy's nefarious designs. He urged the business community to commemorate the Defence Day to strengthen unity of the nation in Pakistan.

He applauded the cooperation of China that it extended during war time of Pakistan, and said that China and Pakistan had steadily increased cooperation on military and defence matters in recent years.

Now, China was planning to build its second offshore naval base near a strategically important Pakistani port, he said and cited that it appeared that the relationship between Beijing and Islamabad was as strong as ever, and both the nations were coming up as 'Iron Brothers'.

On this occasion, PCJCCI Senior Vice President Ahmed Hasnain said, "This year Defence Day is unique because the armed forces of Pakistan have achieved standout achievements in the war against terrorism which provided stability and continuity to the motherland. We salute our martyrs and war heroes who performed their duty in defending the motherland."PCJCCI Secretary General Salahuddin Hanif said that death of a martyr was the life of the nation. Salute to the martyrs of Pakistan and their families. He added that resolution of the Kashmir dispute was the key to regional peace. "The world must play its role to stop the grave violation of human rights by Indian forces in Indian Occupied Kashmir and help them in attaining their right to self-determination," he demanded.