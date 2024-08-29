PCJCCI conducts seminar on new sales tax return of PRA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce & Industry, organised an awareness session

on “New Sales Tax Return of PRA” in collaboration with Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA)

at PCJCCI Secretariat.

PCJCCI President Moazzam Ghurki presided over the seminar while Focal Person PRA,

Omer Farooq Khan, Senior Manager Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited (PRAL),

Inamul Wahid, Manager PRA Fakhar Abbas and Executive Committee Member PCJCCI

Ashraf spoke on the occasion and shed light on the aims and objectives of the new sales

tax return.

The PCJCCI President said the session was designed to provide comprehensive insights

into the new sales tax return from the upcoming month. "The PCJCCI had always portrayed

a supporting role for the PRA and our basic goal was to provide a bridge between PRA

and our members for the contemporary changes", he added.

The PRA focal person explained the aims and objectives of the awareness session, while

briefing the participants about initiatives taken by PRA, he said that PRA work as a neutral

tax law enforcement agency ensuring that government's due tax share in economic activities

was reaped to the optimal level.

The PRA had its own vision, mission and values. Its vision

was to reach and stabilise itself at a level where it could ensure judicious revenue mobilization

for sustainable development, he added.

To reach at such a visionary height, PRA was endeavoring to develop a durable system

of modern and responsive tax management.

The PRAL manager stressed that Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited (PRAL) said that

new tax sales return of PRA was shifting to IRS return filing system from September 1, 2024.

It had a lot of notable features like; it was customizable, aligned with the procedure of FBR

and it had flexibility in the facilitation of tax payers in all aspects, he added.

Ashraf and PCJCCI Secretary General Salahuddin Hanif, thanked the participants and said:

"We hope such innovative and informative sessions will definitely help the young entrepreneurs

and business community to get awareness regarding the new sales tax return of PRA".