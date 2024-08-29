Open Menu

PCJCCI Conducts Seminar On New Sales Tax Return Of PRA

Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2024 | 05:00 PM

PCJCCI conducts seminar on new sales tax return of PRA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce & Industry, organised an awareness session

on “New Sales Tax Return of PRA” in collaboration with Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA)

at PCJCCI Secretariat.

PCJCCI President Moazzam Ghurki presided over the seminar while Focal Person PRA,

Omer Farooq Khan, Senior Manager Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited (PRAL),

Inamul Wahid, Manager PRA Fakhar Abbas and Executive Committee Member PCJCCI

Ashraf spoke on the occasion and shed light on the aims and objectives of the new sales

tax return.

The PCJCCI President said the session was designed to provide comprehensive insights

into the new sales tax return from the upcoming month. "The PCJCCI had always portrayed

a supporting role for the PRA and our basic goal was to provide a bridge between PRA

and our members for the contemporary changes", he added.

The PRA focal person explained the aims and objectives of the awareness session, while

briefing the participants about initiatives taken by PRA, he said that PRA work as a neutral

tax law enforcement agency ensuring that government's due tax share in economic activities

was reaped to the optimal level.

The PRA had its own vision, mission and values. Its vision

was to reach and stabilise itself at a level where it could ensure judicious revenue mobilization

for sustainable development, he added.

To reach at such a visionary height, PRA was endeavoring to develop a durable system

of modern and responsive tax management.

The PRAL manager stressed that Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited (PRAL) said that

new tax sales return of PRA was shifting to IRS return filing system from September 1, 2024.

It had a lot of notable features like; it was customizable, aligned with the procedure of FBR

and it had flexibility in the facilitation of tax payers in all aspects, he added.

Ashraf and PCJCCI Secretary General Salahuddin Hanif, thanked the participants and said:

"We hope such innovative and informative sessions will definitely help the young entrepreneurs

and business community to get awareness regarding the new sales tax return of PRA".

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Punjab China Young Chamber September FBR Commerce All From Government Industry Share

Recent Stories

PM in Quetta to review security situation in Baloc ..

PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan

1 hour ago
 New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not ..

New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel

2 hours ago
 Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for ..

Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit

3 hours ago

Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..

4 hours ago
 realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Cel ..

Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..

4 hours ago
 MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Si ..

MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh

4 hours ago
Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other ..

Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2024

8 hours ago
 SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West ..

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts

17 hours ago
 Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Ex ..

Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts

17 hours ago
 Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid ..

Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan