PCJCCI elects Zarak Khan as unopposed President

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Renowned business leader Zarak Khan has been elected unopposed as President Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) whereas Moazzam Ali Ghurki and Ali Tariq have been elected as Senior Vice President and Vice President respectively.

It was announced by the respective election commissioner in the 5th Annual General Meeting of the PCJCCI held here Tuesday with the outgoing Vice President Khurram Shafique in the chair.

According to the election results for the year 2019-20, the five new members have been elected on the five vacant seats of Executive Committee Members. The newly elected Executive Committee Members included Waseem Afridi, CEO and Director JW Enviro Pakistan (Pvt) Limited, Zeeshan Zaheer Khan, CEO Ruba Digital, Prof. Dr. Iqbal Qureshi, Director Tech Nexus Associates, Moazzam Ali Ghurki, Director Intute (Pvt) Limited, Uzair Nizam, Vice President Ecommerce Gateway Pakistan (Pvt) Limited.

On this occasion, Zarak Khan acknowledged the massive positive developments made by the outgoing President Shah Faisal Afridi.

"It is due to the capable leadership of Shah Faisal Afridi that today PCJCCI has achieved high targets and now heading towards the bigger goals," he remarked and strongly affirmed that due to his prominent position in the business community, he would utilize all his business relations and expertise for the progress of the chamber. He reiterated that he would represent PCJCCI in all business gatherings, forums and associations for promoting the cause of PCJCCI.

While, the Joint Chamber's Senior Vice President Moazzam Ghurki assured to continue the journey of service in the same pace as set by the outgoing president. It would rather be raised up to the maximum level, he said and expressed his determination to make the PCJCCI as a strong bridge for creating Special Economic Zones in Pakistan under next phase of the CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor).

Earlier, the outgoing office-bearers and PCJCCI Secretary General Salahuddin Ha0nif expressed warm wishes to the new President and EC members.