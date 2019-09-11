UrduPoint.com
PCJCCI For Establishment Of Pak-China Technology University

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 08:43 PM

Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) on Wednesday proposed to establish Pakistan China Technology University, in collaboration with Chinese campuses to transform technology from China to Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) on Wednesday proposed to establish Pakistan China Technology University, in collaboration with Chinese campuses to transform technology from China to Pakistan.

The proposal was floated by PCJCCI President Shah Faisal Afridi, while addressing a think-tank session here at PCJCCI premises. PCJCCI Senior Vice President Ahmed Hasnain, Secretary General Salahuddin Hanif and Executive Committee members also attended the session.

Afridi said that the main aim of the proposed university would be to provide tailor-made innovative solutions to various sectors of Pakistan. "China is interested to incorporate Chinese curriculum into Pakistan that will include Chinese language, Chinese work ethics, innovative planning and development on priority basis but for this they need cooperation from Pakistan," he mentioned.

He observed that it would be considered a big achievement, if Pakistan succeeded to establish such university because currently the education sector of Pakistan lacked in technology and technical expertise despite having huge population of the highly motivated, talented and creative youth.

He said that various innovative projects, strategies and products were being developed by students in the local universities that go unnoticed due to lack of representation and interest at the government level.

The Joint Chamber's SVC Ahmed Hasnain said, "We do not have institutions or a financial support structure to help entrepreneurs to bring their ideas to fruition. We need radical transformation that brings the search for knowledge, science, technology and innovation to the forefront of government support." He added that proposed Pakistan-China Technology University would also be source of bringing a collaborative research and development wing that would be linked with other universities and colleges for the development and achievement of innovative goals by providing, training, technical and financial assistance to the students and interested people to execute their ideas.

PCJCCI Secretary General Salahuddin Hanif proposed to create a flexible, innovation-centric and entrepreneur-led autonomous body which would be answerable to chief executive of country only to implement and gauge the innovation strategy.

